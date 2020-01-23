Titanic Shipwreck To Be Protected Under Treaty Between US & UK

The world's most renowned shipwreck, the RMS Titanic is to be protected under a treaty between the US and UK governments. The international deal gives the government power to grant or deny licenses to those wishing to visit the wreck and remove artefacts. The nod was given by UK's maritime minister Nusrat Ghani ahead of a Tuesday visit to Belfast, where the ship was constructed. The agreement was signed by the UK in 2003 to ensure the site of more than 1,500 passengers and crew is preserved and respected.

READ: Harland & Wolff- Titanic's Shipyard Bailed Out By London Based Company

Agreement signed by UK in 2003

The ship was built by Harland and Wolff in Belfast, and sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage from Southampton. The ship sank after colliding with an iceberg in the North Atlantic ocean. UK Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani described the agreement as "momentous". He added that the UK will work closely with other North Atlantic countries like Canada and France, which would help "even more protection" to Titanic. The agreement was signed by the UK in 2003 and ratified by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last year.

READ: Titanic Shipwreck Revisited After 14 Years, Nature In Control

Wreckage revisited by a set of explorers

107 years since Titanic's submergence into the depths of water in the south of Newfoundland in Britain, it was revisited by a set of explorers after the long wait of 14 years only to discover that it has been a subject of rapid disintegration into the sea. A video created by the Atlantic productions surfaced over the net once again bringing to spotlight the ruins of the ill-fated Titanic. Private Equity Victor Vescovo led a mission almost 12,000 feet deep into the bottom of the Atlantic with a submergence vehicle that took more than three years to build. As per reports, researchers used a specialised camera to capture the ruins of the steamship and also collect data for future 3D models of Titanic for augmented and virtual reality platforms.

READ: Leonardo DiCaprio: The 'Titanic' Actor's Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind

READ: Celine Dion Wins Heart With Iconic Blue Necklace From 'Titanic' At Paris Fashion Week