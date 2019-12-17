Leonardo DiCaprio: The 'Titanic' Actor's Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind

Leonardo DiCaprio has successfully proved his mettle and that he is here to stay for the long run. Today, he is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. With an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards in his kitty, Leonardo is known for films like Titanic, The Revenant, The Wolf Of The Wall Street, etc. Here is a look at what is the actor’s net worth is, according to many online portals and sources.

Leonardo DiCaprio's net worth

Reportedly, Leonardo DiCaprio was paid $2.5 million for his role of Jack in the iconic romance drama film, Titanic. However, the actor negotiated with the makers for a 1.8% share of the gross income of the film as well. With the amount of success that Titanic raked up, Leonardo’s take away from the film was raised to $40 million.

According to an online entertainment portal, Leonardo DiCaprio’s total net worth as of 2019 is $260 million. He was reportedly paid $50 million for his role in the 2010 science flick, Inception. This is also one of the highest-paid roles of all time until now according to a portal.

In addition to raking up millions with his films, Leonardo DiCaprio also makes money through various endorsements. In 2009, he bagged a huge commercial deal with the watch brand, Tag Heuer. He reportedly gave all the income to various environmental causes.

In addition to this, his endorsements with Guangdong and OPPO Mobile Telecommunications in 2011 earned him $5 million. He is also paid to make appearances at various events and shows as well. Leonardo DiCaprio also owns a production house called Appian Way Productions. The company has produced hit films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Red Riding Hood, The Aviator, etc.

