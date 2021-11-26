Tokyo: Ikea Is Renting Out 10-square-meter apartment For About 99 Yen Per Month

Ikea which sells ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchenware and home accessories is renting little apartments in Tokyo, according to the announcement revealed earlier this week. The Swedish company specified that the 10-square-meter apartment which is located in Shinjuku will cost only 99 yen per month to rent, as per the reports of CNN. There is only one unit available, which is completely furnished with Ikea furniture and accessories. Until December 3, the company is collecting applications from potential tenants who must be at least 20 years old.

According to CNN, Ikea also stated that the flat will be rented out for a period of time ending on January 15, 2023. Utility bills will have to be paid by the tenant. Ikea claims to have made the most of the space. On its website, Ikea stated that one of the secrets is to make effective use of vertical space.

Ikea Japan shared a post on Instagram featuring images of the apartment with a long descriptive caption which read, "A small apartment in Tokyo, fully coordinated with IKEA furniture and ideas, currently accepting tenants at a monthly rent of 99 yen. If you are interested, please click on the link in our profile and apply."

Tokyo is one of the world's most densely populated cities, with a population of over 14 million people, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Government. The dense population of the city might fuel the craze of a micro-apartment. Ikea is promoting these apartments with the help of a character of a shark named Blahaj, who frequently appears in a series of YouTube promotional ads. The real estate offices are opened in Tokyo from November 11 and will be opened till November 30 at Ikea's Shinjuku store, according to Insider. At the store, visitors can learn more about these apartments.

This isn't the first time Ikea has dabbled in the real estate market as it has a joint venture with Skanska, which is a Swedish construction firm named BoKlok, which is a residential housing idea that enables homeowners to own a home for the long term. In 2019, BoKlok introduced a new dementia-friendly home design. Around 13,000 dwellings have been built in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United Kingdom, according to BoKlok's official website.

Image: Instagram/@ikeajapan