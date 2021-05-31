Tokyo Olympics Spectators May Need COVID Vaccination Proof Or Negative Test: Report

Fans attending the Tokyo Olympics will have to be vaccinated or must diagnose negative for COVID-19 in PCR test and only then they will be allowed inside the venues, a Japanese newspaper report published on May 30 said. Gathering and general practices of loud cheering, eating, high-fives, and drinking alcohol at the stadium will be banned and the COVID appropriate behaviour will be enforced during the games, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported, citing a government official.

The Games authorities are also deciding the number of spectators that will be allowed to attend the games. The overseas visitor, however, are banned. And the domestic spectators will be prohibited the entry without a negative cover test and they also run a risk of being kicked out in case of a breach of new health protocols applicable at the Japanese venue.

"The plan is to stop the spread of infections during Games time with strict countermeasures," the paper reported the health official as saying, adding that the spectators must be able to show a vaccination certificate or negative test.

The attendees are also required to mandatorily wear face masks and fill health-check sheets. All those attending are expected to produce the test result at least a week ahead of the games at their own expense. A poll meanwhile published in the Nikkei business newspaper depicted that at least 62 Japanese citizens wanted the Olympics to be cancelled or postponed this year due to the pandemic. 33 percent believed that the games should be held without spectators behind the closed door.

Chief cabinet secretary assures COVID-19 safety

“To make the Games a success, it is necessary to take into account the feelings of the people,” chief cabinet secretary, Katsunobu Kato told the newspaper. He also assured that the COVID-19 prevention measures in place will ensure the safety of the attendees. The 56-year-old Hashimoto president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee Seiko Hashimoto told reporters that her mission for the Tokyo Olympics will be to conduct the "tournament where safety is the highest priority”. She was quoted by The Associated Press saying that she vows to create an atmosphere that will allow athletes to "stand on this dream stage without hesitation”.