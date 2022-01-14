Toshiki Kaifu, Former Japanese Prime Minister Passes Away At The Age Of 91

The former Prime Minister of Japan, Toshiki Kaifu who served the country for about two years, has passed away earlier this month at the age of 91, according to the Japanese administration. In August 1989, Kaifu was elected as a Premier and governed until November 1991. Kaifu, who is most known for dispatching the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force to the Persian Gulf in 1991, died on Sunday, January 9, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. The reason for his death remained unknown at the time, Kyodo News reported.

While expressing condolences, Hirokazu Matsuno stated, "He dedicated himself to tackling many policy challenges amid a turbulent international situation, including the outbreak of the Persian Gulf War," as per Kyodo News.

Kaifu who was born on January 2, 1931, in Nagoya City, began his political career as a lawmaker secretary. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1960 and went on to hold important government positions such as deputy chief Cabinet secretary as well as education minister until becoming Prime Minister in August 1989. Kaifu was elected after Prime Minister Sosuke Uno, lost an election due to an extramarital affair. He was a member of the Komoto group of the Liberal Democratic Party, which is today known as the Aso faction.

Toshiki Kaifu deployed the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force to Persian Gulf

After Japan was chastised for not contributing anything to settling the 1990 Gulf conflict other than the $13 billion it contributed to US-led coalition troops, he took the crucial decision to deploy the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force to the Persian Gulf after Iraq's invasion of Kuwait. Japan was moved by this experience to engage in subsequent United Nations peacekeeping missions, Nikkei Asia reported.

Since the deadly crackdown on the pro-democracy student's demonstrations in Tiananmen Square in 1989 which triggered international condemnation and the implementation of diplomatic, economic, and military sanctions against China, Kaifu was the first leader of a significant democratic nation to visit Beijing in August 1991, as per Japan Times. When promising to change the nation's political structure, ex Japanese PM Kaifu was forced to resign as Prime Minister in November 1991 after a major bill failed to pass through Parliament.

