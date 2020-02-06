Tree Frog Survives After Eating Third Most Venomous Snake In The World

In a weird incident that took place in Australia, a green tree frog miraculously survived after eating the third most venomous snake in the world. The green tree frog was bitten multiple times by the Coastal Taipan while trying to devour the snake alive. According to media reports, a woman called Jamie Chapel, the owner of Snake Take Away and Chapel Pest Control in Queensland, when she spotted the venomous snake in her backyard.

Frog eats venomous snake

Chapel while talking to the media said that he was on his way to the woman's house in Townsville when she called him again and informed that the snake is being eaten by the frog. After reaching the woman's house he found out that the frog had almost swallowed the snake completely and there was little he could do for the venomous creature. Chapel then decided to take the frog with him as he feared that the frog could regurgitate the snake back into the garden as the reptile was alive when the tailless amphibian swallowed it.

Chapel told the international press that he wasn't sure if the frog was going to survive and he didn't want it to regurgitate the snake alive and for it to slide back into the woman's backyard, so he took the frog with him. Chapel then took to his Facebook handle to share the information that the frog is still alive and thriving. Chapel in a comment said, "Frog is still alive and was active last night so another days rest and it will be released home Friday night if all goes to plan. It developed some light green spots on its back which I’m not concerned about and the bite mark patches have all but disappeared now."

