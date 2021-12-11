Last Updated:

Tropical Forests Can Regrow If Left Untouched By Humans For About 20 Years: Study

A new study led by scientists of more than 90 countries, revealed that tropical forests can regrow if they are left untouched by humans for about 20 years.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Forests

Image: Pixabay


At a time when catastrophic climate change becomes a new normal, scientists reveal some positive ways to deal with it. According to the new study published in Science.org, it states that tropical forests can bounce back to their earlier stage if no humans interfere with their routine growing technique. It means that tropical forests can regrow if they are left untouched by humans for about 20 years. As per researchers, the process encourages the old forest flora and fauna to regain the growth of new trees. The researchers termed the process "entirely natural" and added there is no need to add "any synthetic" fertilisers to the development of the new plants.

As per the scientists involved in the research, it is not too late to reverse the harm that humans have created in the past few decades which resulted in catastrophic floods, forest fires, frequent avalanches, earthquakes and other disasters, that kill over a million people across the globe every year. While speaking to The Guardian, Lourens Poorter, professor in functional ecology at Wageningen University in the Netherlands, said that the new research exhibits that any generation can work on it. He called the recent development "practical" and added that it can be "achievable". Poorter, who has also contributed to the research and is the lead author of the paper said, "20 years quite sound realistic that I and even my next generation can think of."

"It also helps the policymakers to plan the development projects as per the requirements of plants and other flora and fauna present in the forest," added Poorter.

Natural solution for ecosystem

The author stated that this method is a better option as it takes less time to recover nutrients. He said that it is not essential to plant more trees when nature already does it. While exploring, the group of more than 90 researchers who have joined hands to examine how tropical forest regrowth takes place, they found different attributes recovered at different rates, with soil recovering in less than a decade and species diversity and biomass recovering in little more than a century. In the conclusion, the researchers noted that secondary forests should be embraced as a low-cost, natural solution for ecosystem restoration, climate change mitigation, and biodiversity conservation.

Image: Pixabay

READ | NTCA committee alleges forest officials for illegal construction in Corbett Tiger Reserve
READ | Pakistan triggers forest fire in Digwar Sector of Poonch LOC to aid terrorist infiltration
READ | Villagers stop harvest to help forest officials reunite 5 jungle cubs with mother; Watch
READ | Karnataka: NIT students design multi-featured e-bike for forest department
READ | In Bangladesh, activists create human chain to safeguard trees in Parabon forest
Tags: Forests, Deforestation, Climate crisis
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND