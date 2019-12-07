WATCH: Truck Carrying Huge Blade Of A Newly-built Wind Turbine Overturns In Turkey

A truck in Turkey carrying a gigantic wind turbine blade fell on to its side while it was trying to make a turn on the highway, and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the truck is seen making the turn at an extremely slow speed. But as it makes the turn, the rear part of the truck tilts and falls over to the side, which causes the turbine to gradually tilt and causes the whole truck to fall on to its side. The incident was captured by an onlooker who was watching the truck.

The gigantic overturn

According to Turkish media, the incident took place in Kandira district and the driver of the truck escaped unharmed. The video of the accident was captured by onlookers who later shared it on social media. The turbine was reportedly part of the new win project in the district and the company building involved in the project had done extensive research on how to move it to the site.

The video of the accident is grabbing headlines in Turkey as special shortcuts and modified trucks were created for the movement of the turbine but yet the company failed to do it efficiently. The accident caused a blockage of the road for around an hour. A huge crane was brought to help remove the blade from the road.

In another incident, a truck overturn caused a massive traffic jam in Perungalathur on Wednesday morning. The accident took place in the Maduravoyal-Tambaram bypass road when the driver carrying cement mixture lost control and the truck turned turtle. The driver suffered grievous injuries. On November 18, a truck overturn killed six children in Bihar's Gopalganj district. A truck laden with marbles turned upside-down killing six children on the spot. The accident happened after the truck hit a pothole. The driver managed to escape the spot after the accident.

