Trudeau Allots Over $780 Million For 'immunity Task Force' To Aid Canada's COVID-19 Fight

As the novel coronavirus has infected nearly 42,110 people in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, April 24 announced a new 1.1 billion Canadian dollar (about $782,650,000) strategic package in a bid to support vaccine research and clinical trials in the country.

As per reports, the package will also help in expanding testing capacity and will be allotted to a new ‘immunity task force’. Trudeau’s new initiative comes as the deadly virus has claimed over 2,000 lives in Canada

While speaking at the daily coronavirus pandemic briefing, Trudeau said, “We are putting in place an additional 1.1 billion dollars for a national medical and research strategy to address COVID-19. This plan has three pillars - research on vaccines and other treatments, support for clinal trials and expanding national testing and modelling”.

The Canadian Prime Minister further informed that out of 1.1 billion, 82 million of the total sum will be directed to the development of a vaccine and treatments against the virus, while 471 million will go towards supporting clinical trials. Furthermore, Trudeau added that 249 million will be allotted for expanding testing capacity and modelling.

‘Immunity task force’

While speaking about the new ‘immunity task force’, the Canadian PM said that the force was commissioned with conducting serology testing, which is blood tests looking for the presence of antibodies indicative of exposure to the virus and subsequent immune response. Moreover, he also said that the task force will be comprising the country’s top medical experts, including Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

Sophie Trudeau tested positive

While Trudeau has repeatedly stressed on social distancing measures amid such unprecedented times, the Canadian leader's office announced on March 12 that his wife Sophie Trudeau had tested positive for the coronavirus after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London. The prime minister and his family have been in self-isolation at home since then. He and their three children didn't show symptoms and Sophie Trudeau is now reported to have recovered.

(With ANI inputs)

