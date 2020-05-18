Trudeau 'deeply Saddened' By Tragic Loss Of Canadian Snowbirds Jet Crash Member

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ‘deeply saddened’ by the tragic loss of one Canadian Armed Forces Member and one injured member, who died in May 17 snowbirds aircraft crash in Kamloops, British Columbia. Captain Jennifer Casey was identified as the deceased victim, while Captain Richard MacDougall, the pilot of the aircraft, was injured in the crash. Trudeau in a statement paid his ‘deepest condolences’ to the family members of Casey and also wished ‘full recovery’ for MacDougall.

Trudeau in a statement said, "Our thoughts are with the families of Captain Casey and Captain MacDougall, as well as the entire Canadian Forces Snowbirds team, as they grieve this terrible loss. I would also like to thank the emergency personnel in Kamloops who responded so quickly to this tragic incident”.

He added, “Sophie and I join all Canadians in offering our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Captain Jennifer Casey. All Canadians are with you during this difficult time”.

'Deepest condolences'

Tonight, I join all Canadians in mourning the loss of a member of the @CFSnowbirds #OpInspiration team, Captain Jennifer Casey. I’m sending my deepest condolences to her loved ones, and wishing Captain Richard MacDougall a full recovery. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 18, 2020

According to a press release from the National Defence Canadian Armed Forces, Casey was the team’s public affairs officer and joined the forces in August 2014 as a direct entry officer. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reportedly said that the authorities had first received reports that a Snowbird plane had crashed into a residence on Glenview Avenue in Kamloops around 11:42am. The authorities also informed that the Snowbirds perform air shows for the Canadian public, similar to the US Navy’s Blue Angels.

Trudeau in the statement added, “For the past two weeks, the Snowbirds have been flying across the country to lift up Canadians during these difficult times. Every day, they represent the very best of Canada and demonstrate excellence through incredible skill and dedication. Their flyovers across the country put a smile on the faces of Canadians everywhere and make us proud”.

