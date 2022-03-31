Trudeau Warns Of 'difficult Time', Food Shortages Amid Russia-Ukraine War & COVID-19

As experts have issued a warning regarding a serious food crisis in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has now raised concerns over the situation arising from the ongoing war. He stated that Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and COVID-19 pandemic are impending difficult times like causing food shortages. On Thursday, in Vancouver, the Canadian leader stated that they have witnessed supply chain disruptions around the world, resulting in increased prices for consumers.

"We've seen... disruptions of supply chains around the world, which is resulting in higher prices for consumers and democracies, like ours, and resulting in significant shortages and projected shortages of food in places around the world. This is going to be a difficult time because of the war, because of the recovery from the pandemic," Trudeau told reporters in Vancouver on Thursday as per Sputnik.

Canada's state statistics office revealed earlier this month that the country's economy had grown at a far slower pace than expected. In addition, the country is still in the grip of an inflationary crisis, with the inflation rate climbing to 5.7% in February, which is the highest level since August 1991. Amid all this, the Prime Minister promised to "have people's backs" and that Canadians would be there for one another.

Ukrainian farmers are struggling to grow and export their crops

In the midst of the conflict, Ukrainian farmers are struggling to grow and export their crops. The war-torn country is the world's largest sunflower oil exporter, fifth-largest wheat exporter and leading corn exporter, according to the Hill. Russia and Ukraine together account for 29% of worldwide wheat sales and the majority of wheat imports into the Middle East.

Last week, President Joe Biden made contradictory claims about the nation's food supply stating that despite the food crisis, they are not expecting a food shortage in the United States. However, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that they do anticipate that higher energy, fertiliser, wheat, and corn prices could affect the pricing of crucial food supplies for countries throughout the world, according to WJR.

Canada supporting Ukraine with aid amid war

In the meanwhile, Canada has helped Ukraine ever since the conflict with Russia started last month on February 24. Trudeau talked to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday and discussed Canada's support for Kyiv in the wake of the Russian special military operation and additional sanctions against Moscow. The Prime Minister and the President reviewed Russia's ongoing military aggression and the disastrous consequences for Ukraine's people, infrastructure and economy.

