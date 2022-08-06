Trump Lashes Out At 'crazy' Nancy Pelosi 'always Causing Trouble' After Her Taiwan Visit

Former US President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial Taiwan visit as a part of her Asia tour as Beijing's People's Liberation Army (PLA) bolstered its military presence encircling the self-ruled island nation soon after the high-profile US official left. Labelling Pelosi as "crazy" Trump asked: “Why was crazy Nancy Pelosi [even] in Taiwan?" He then slammed the US House of Representative Speaker for "always causing trouble" in his anger-laden statement posted on the Truth Social platform.

“Nothing she does turn out well (Two failed Impeachments, loss of House, etc.). WATCH!” said the former US Republican president Donald Trump.

'She is such a mess!'

Despite China's threats, Speaker Pelosi and five other Democratic members of Congress landed in Taiwan on Tuesday making one of the most controversial highest-ranking official trips in nearly 25 years, since Republican Newt Gingrich's in 1997. Trump had formerly cautioned that Pelosi must stay out of China and Taiwan matters as "she would only make it worse."Why is Nancy Pelosi getting involved with China and Taiwan other than to make trouble and more money," Trump had said in a statement. Further, as he derided Pelosi, ex-US commander in chief said, "China mess is the last thing [Pelosi] should be involved in - she will only make it worse. Everything she touches turns to Chaos, Disruption, and 'Crap'."

Trump, in a fiery response to Pelosi's Taiwan visit said, "Crazy Nancy just inserts herself and causes great friction and hatred. She is such a mess!"

As the 82-year-old US politician made a stopover in Taiwan during her Asia tour, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying slammed the US for its 'hypocrisy.' Pelosi's office announced her itinerary mentioning Asian countries Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, but avoided Taiwan until the last moment, as she landed on the breakaway province that China considers as its own territory under the One China policy. “Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honours America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy,” Pelosi later said in a statement issued after her visit. “Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” she added.