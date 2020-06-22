Trump's Plan To Order H1-B And Other Visa Curbs May Affect Over 240,000 Applicants: Report

US President Donald Trump’s plan to announce fresh restrictions on employment-based visas including H1-B could reportedly affect more than 240,000 applicants. Speaking to Fox News on June 20, Trump said that there would be few exceptions for big businesses but emphasised that the exclusion will be “very little” and “pretty tight”.

According to a Bloomberg report, around 133,000 H1-B visas were awarded to workers starting initial employment with a company in the fiscal year 2019. Over 12,000 people were awarded L-1 visas in initial applications, and over 98,000 people were issued H-2B visas in the same fiscal year. Critics believe that the US President is using the pandemic as an excuse to work on his long-term agenda of limiting immigration to the United States.

In April, Trump signed an executive order to temporarily halt immigration into the country claiming that that the order will ensure that unemployed Americans from all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs when the economy reopens. It didn’t affect those who already have valid visas or travel documents and also exempts those individuals who are seeking to permanently enter the US as a medical professional or researcher.

Read: Trump's Re-election Campaign Team Rejects Low Turnout Manipulation Claim At Tulsa Rally

Employment-based temporary visas

People with employment-based temporary visas like H-1B or L1 were exempted at that time but Trump had signalled that the scope of the order could be expanded. For Indians, H-1B for IT professionals, B-1 and B-2 visas for business or travel purposes, and F-1 for students are some prominent non-immigrant visa. H1-B visa allows US employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Earlier, the United States had said that it has taken steps to help address immigration-related challenges as the direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said that the administration might provide an extension to non-immigrant visa holders on a case-by-case basis. A USCIS spokesperson informed that an individual needs to apply for visa extension and explain their circumstances under which they require an extension.

Read: Donald Trump Criticised For Not Wearing A Mask, Netizens Call It A ‘nightmare’

(Image: AP)