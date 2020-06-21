Trump Could Announce Foreign Workers' Visa Restrictions In Few Days: Report

US President Donald Trump on June 20 said that his administration would soon announce visa restrictions for certain foreign workers to protest American jobs affected by the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Trump was speaking to Fox News, where he said that he is going to be announcing restrictions on visas in a day or so with very tight exclusions. Trump said that there are going to be very few exclusions for those who are coming into the United States for big businesses, otherwise, the restrictions are going to tight and for a period of time.

Recent restrictions

This will be the latest step that Trump administration would take concerning foreign nationals who go to the United States for jobs. In April, the Trump administration temporarily blocked foreign nationals from gaining permanent residence permits. In March he had announced the deportation of immigrants caught at the border, not allowing them to have access to the US asylum system. Donald Trump had also announced the closure of borders with Canada and Mexico for non-essential purposes, however, this announcement was made in consultation with both the countries to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Last week, media reports suggested that Donald Trump is considering suspending the number of H-1B visas, mainly used by Indian and Chinese nationals who are hired by tech giants in the United States. Trump administration's decision to suspend employment visas came in the backdrop of massive unemployment among American citizens who lost jobs following coronavirus lockdown. The unemployment claims in the United States have risen to all-time high due layoffs and furloughs announced by companies who have incurred huge losses amid the pandemic.

