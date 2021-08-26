Turkey Defence Ministry Aims To Remove Troops 'as Quickly As Possible' From Afghanistan

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced on Thursday that the government intends to remove its troops from war-torn Afghanistan as soon as possible. According to the Daily Subah, the Defence Minister said that the Turkish troops are providing security at the Hamid Karzai International Airport amid the current situation and they are "trying their best to implement evacuation plans at the Kabul International Airport despite extraordinary conditions and congestion."

Turkish armed forces begin withdrawing from Afghanistan

Akar also announced that Turkish armed forces have begun withdrawing from Afghanistan. A decision was made after an assessment of the existing situation and conditions. The first jet carrying 345 Turkish military and civilian people is scheduled to arrive in Ankara at 11:45 am local time, as per Daily Subah.

In June, the Turkish Defense Ministry agreed to station 500 soldiers at Hamid Karzai International Airport as part of the US army drawdown from Afghanistan. The Taliban had also objected to Turkey's request to defend Kabul airport at the time, claiming that Ankara must depart Afghanistan in accordance with the 2020 arrangement.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, Turkey's Defense Ministry said it had begun removing its armed forces from Afghanistan after assessing the present situation and conditions, referring to the Taliban's takeover of the war-torn country. Turkish expertise, on the other hand, may remain in the country to assist the Taliban in operating Kabul airport, according to officials.

The Turkish Armed Forces have been operating in Afghanistan since 2002 under UN, NATO, and bilateral agreements to contribute to the peace of Afghanistan, welfare, and stability. During the commotion, Turkish troops intervened with soldiers from other countries, ensuring the security of Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. According to Daily Subah, during the process, 1,129 civilian Turkish people were evacuated by military aircraft. As part of NATO's now-abandoned mission in the war-torn country, Turkey has about 500 noncombatant troops stationed.

Turkey's non-combat presence in Afghanistan

Turkey has had a non-combat presence in Afghanistan for the past 20 years, assisting with consultancy, reconstruction, and maintenance. It has been in charge of the airport for the past six years. Turkey's non-combat presence had been in talks with both the Taliban and the US government about helping to safeguard the airport following the US troop pullout, which is expected to be completed soon.

(Inputs from ANI)

