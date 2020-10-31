Turkey Earthquake: UN Secretary General 'saddened By Loss Of Life', Expresses Condolences

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed “sadness” over the loss of lives and destruction caused by the earthquake that struck Turkey and Greece on October 30, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. Not only did he express his condolences to the affected families, but also wished the injured a “speedy recovery”. In addendum, he also offered assistance to the affected nations incase required.

“The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life and damage caused by the powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea today. He extends his condolences to the bereaved families and to the Governments and people of Greece and Turkey. He wishes those injured a speedy recovery. The Secretary-General commends the local response efforts underway. The United Nations stands ready to assist if required,” the statment published on the website read.

Agean sea earthquake

Earlier on Friday, October 30, an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hit the Izmir province in Turkey and several parts of the Greek islands in the region. The seismologists from Greece stated that the earthquake's magnitude had reached 6.9. As the two countries work to control the situation, multiple casualties and fatalities are being reported. While Izmir has reported 17 deaths and 700 people with confirmed injuries, two children have been found dead under a collapsed wall in Samos island as the search operation continues.

His remarks come hours after the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that WHO will closely monitor the situation in Greece and Turkey following the earthquake. Speaking at the press briefing, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the organisation is following the 'unfolding situation in Greece and Turkey'. He also expressed condolences for all the people affected by the earthquake in the region.

