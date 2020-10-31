Turkish President Erdogan, Greek PM Mitsotakis Exchange Condolences Over Earthquake Deaths

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis exchanged condolences over the loss of lives caused by an earthquake that hit their countries on Friday, October 30. According to reports, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, shaking both Turkey and Greece.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency informed that at least six people in the country have lost their lives, while over 200 people sustained injuries. The quake also caused damage in Greece with two children dead so far, as reported.

Tensions are running high between the two neighbours over the eastern Mediterranean believed to be rich in natural resources. However, the two leaders have agreed to put aside their differences and decided to show solidarity in such difficult times. While Mitsotakis said that citizens of both the countries "need to stand together", Erdogan said that Turkey is ready to "help Greece heal its wounds".

Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister.



I offer my condolences to all of Greece on behalf of myself and the Turkish people. Turkey, too, is always ready to help Greece heal its wounds.



That two neighbors show solidarity in difficult times is more valuable than many things in life. https://t.co/eo6iClofKZ — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 30, 2020

I just called President @RTErdogan to offer my condolences for the tragic loss of life from the earthquake that struck both our countries. Whatever our differences, these are times when our people need to stand together. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) October 30, 2020

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.9. The epicentre was 13 kilometres northeast of the Greek island of Samos. The quake was felt across the eastern Greek islands also in the capital Athens. Local media reported residents of Samos and other islands fleeing their homes in panic. As per the local Turkish media, the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara. Istanbul governor said that there has been no damage so far.

Greece-Turkey dispute

Neighbours and NATO allies, Turkey and Greece, have had frosty relations through the years but most recently the two nations have been locked in a bitter dispute over maritime boundaries and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Tensions between Greece and Turkey escalated after Ankara sent a research vessel to survey the seabed for gas and oil in the Mediterranean. Greece, in response, began military exercise involving its navy and the air force in an area where Turkey had sent its research vessel accompanied by warships.

On October 23, NATO-Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had said that Greece and Turkey were cancelling military exercises; however, hours after the statement was made, Turkey issued a new maritime safety warning, known as Navtex, announcing a military exercise during Greece’s holiday. The Turkish government spokesman had said that Ankara issued a Navtex for more research to be carried out in an area covering sections of the continental shelf south of the Greek island of Rhodes.

