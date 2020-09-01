Turkey Extends Exploration Work In Disputed Mediterranean Sea To September 12

Amid rising tensions in the disputed eastern Mediterranean area, Turkey on August 31 reportedly said that its Oruc Reis exploration vessel will carry out seismic surveys in the region until September 12. Turkey’s advisory regarding the extension of exploration comes after the European Union’s executive called for dialogue with Ankara and demanded the country to refrain from unilateral steps that stoke tensions in the eastern Mediterranean region.

Turkey and Greece have remained locked up in a dispute over energy resources. After Ankara announced the extension of exploration, which was earlier supposed to end on September 1, Greece’s foreign ministry reportedly called the advisory 'illegal’ and urged Turkey to ease tensions and work for stability in the region. The ministry also claimed that Ankara continues to ignore calls for dialogue and to escalate its provocations. ‘Greece won’t be blackmailed,’ said the ministry.

According to reports, both the sides have held military exercises in the eat Mediterranean, highlight the potential for the dispute over the extent of their continental shelves to escalate. While Turkey accuses Athens of trying to grab an unfair share of the eastern Mediterranean resources, Greece, on the other hand, claims that the waters are part of its continental shelf and has enlisted the support of the EU.

Escalating tensions between Turkey and Greece

Earlier this week, Turkey also reportedly accused Greece of ‘piracy’ and warned that it will stand up to Athens’ alleged efforts to militarise islands near its coast, following claims that the neighbouring country was building up troops on one such island in violation of treaties. Despite the mediation efforts by Germany, both the NATO allies continued to be locked in a dangerous standoff over maritime boundaries and offshore energy exploration rights.

Tensions between Greece and Turkey escalated after Ankara sent research vessel Oruc Reis to survey the seabed for gas and oil in the Mediterranean sea. Greece, in response, began military exercise involving its navy and the air force in an area where Turkey had sent its research vessel accompanied by warships. Last week, Erdogan also warned that Greece will be responsible for any unwarranted tensions in the region. He further called on Athens to cancel the military exercise saying it endangers the safety of all ships in the area.

