Turkey: Legislators Set To Approve Military Support Deal With Libya

Turkey sent the bilateral agreement, signed with Libya, to its parliament to get it approved amidst Greece’s objection to the maritime boundary deal. The agreement, signed by Ankara and Tripoli, includes provisions for a “quick reaction force” if Libya finds it necessary.

Both the countries had signed a military accord but Greece raised an objection to a memorandum on maritime boundaries, calling it violative of international law. Athens also sent letters to the United Nations explaining the reason behind their objections to the deal between the Mediterranean countries. It urged the UN to take up the matter in the Security Council and also convened a meeting to brief the leaders on developments.

Read: Five Killed, 10 Injured In Air Raids In Libyan Capital Of Tripoli

Dispute over EEZ

There has been a dispute over the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the Mediterranean sea after a map, published by Turkey, showed the EEZ of Ankara and Tripoli which was also claimed Greece. Stelios Petsas, a government spokesperson, confirmed that Athens sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres detailing Greece's position. According to media reports, the government accused Libya and Turkey of signing an agreement in bad faith and in violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Read: Greece, Turkey To Discuss Maritime Borders In Sidelines Of NATO Summit

Greece said that the EEZ of Turkey and Libya cannot be adjacent as they don’t have a joint maritime border. The letter noted that the bilateral deal ignored the presence of Greek islands in the region and their separate right to a continental shelf and exclusive economic zone. The agreement would provide Turkey and Libya exclusive access to the zones across the Mediterranean despite the objections from Greece, Egypt and Cyprus.

The Libyan Parliament has not yet ratified the deal amidst the growing concern of self-styled Libyan National Army’s battle against the Tripoli’s UN-supported government. Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj called upon the citizens to rally around him to fight the threat of rebels. “I call upon you to rally around the project of a civil state and to show faith in our right to build a state, based on institutions, the rule of law and liberties,” Sarraj said.

Read: Greece Sends Two Letters To United Nations Over Turkey-Libya Deal

Read: UN Experts: Libya Is New Focus Of Islamic State Extremists

(With inputs from Agencies)