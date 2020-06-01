Last Updated:

Turkey Partially Resumes Its Domestic Flight Operations After Two Months Of Lockdown

Turkey has partially resumed its domestic flight operations on June 1 after two months of lockdown restrictions due to coronavirus pandemic, as per reports.

Turkey

Turkey has partially resumed its domestic flight operations on June 1 after two months of lockdown restrictions due to coronavirus pandemic. According to the international media reports, Turkish Airlines and the Pegasus Airlines currently started flights from Istanbul to some of the few major cities  The Turkish Airlines' first aircraft departed from Istanbul Airport and jetted off to the capital city of Ankara. Simultaneously, on the other hand, a Pegasus Airline aircraft departed from Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul and flew to the western province of Izmir. 

Airlines to start full-fledged operations

Turkish Airlines is reportedly expected to resume its operations from June 4  and launch its international flights on June 10. While the Pegasus administration reportedly said they are willing to resume flight operations without giving any additional details. President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly announced last week that Turkey is all set to open up from June 1 as the recent tally regarding the coronavirus cases plunged downwards. The Health Ministry of Turkey reportedly said that the country has a total of 163,942 coronavirus cases out of which 4,540 people have lost their lives. 

