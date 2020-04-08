COVID-19 Crisis: Turkey To Provide Free Surgical Masks To The Entire Nation

While world leaders are scrambling to secure protective gear, Turkey reportedly launched a programme to provide all the nations, approximately 82 million, residents free surgical masks. According to an international media report, Turkey launched a website where the citizens can register to receive five free surgical masks per week, which will web delivered by the national postal service. The new programme comes after the Turkey President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced rules requiring all those in workplaces or markets to wear masks.

Currently, Turkey has more than 34,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 725 lives in the country. While speaking to international media reporters, Erdogan said that the country has enough mask stock and production plans for all of the citizens until the outbreak ends. He further added that the country is determined to provide free masks to all the citizens and official residents.

As per reports, Erdogan also banned the sale of the masks amid accusations of price-gouging. Turkey is one of the world’s leading producers of medical personal protective equipment (PPE), although, the ban on sales of the surgical masks potentially kills off a lucrative source of income for pharmacies and medical supply companies. Erdogan’s new measures have reportedly been praised by the opposition party, however, they have also claimed credit for the free masks programme.

Two 1000-bed hospitals in Istanbul

In a bid to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Turkey also ordered schools to shut down and further also ordered residents over 65 years or under 20 years to remain confined to their homes. However, Erdogan reportedly also vowed to keep the wheels of production and several businesses, factories and construction sites to remain operational. Furthermore, Turkey also announced the construction of two 1,000-bed hospitals to treat coronavirus patients in Istanbul, which is the hardest-hit city but the pandemic.

As per reports, the country has also barred entry and exits from 31 Turkish cities, except for the transportation of essential goods. The government officials have also advised the public to stay at home, however, also resisted calls to impose a total lockdown in the country. Erdogan’s government has also received criticism from the opposition parties who have demanded more stringent lockdown measures.

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 82,000 lives worldwide as of April 8. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and territories and has infected more than one million people. Out of the total infections, more than 302,000 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

