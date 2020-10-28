Turkey Vows 'legal, Diplomatic Actions' Against Charlie Hebdo's Cartoon On Erdogan

Turkey has vowed to take “legal, diplomatic actions” over a cartoon of President Recept Tayyip Erdogan published by French magazine Charlie Hebdo amid a swift decline in the relationship between the two countries. Charlie Hebdo carried a caricature of Erdogan on its front-page of the Wednesday edition in which the Turkish leader is holding a drink and lifting up the skirt of a woman wearing a hijab.

Looking at the naked bottom of the women, the character says in a speech bubble, “Ooh, the prophet!” as the title proclaims "Erdogan: in private, he's very funny". The Turkish presidency condemned the "provocative actions and the abject caricature” of Charlie Hebdo, adding that the cartoon represents hostility against the Turks and Islam.

"We assure our people that necessary legal and diplomatic actions will be taken against this cartoon," the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Read: Suspect Claims Prophet Caricatures Prompted Paris Stabbings Outside Former Charlie Hebdo Offices

Read: Paris Cleaver Attack Suspect Confesses To Stabbing People Near Charlie Hebdo Office

France has hardened its stance against radical Islam after the killing of a French teacher who showed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in class. Macron said that the teacher, Samuel Paty, "was killed because Islamists want our future" but France would "not give up our cartoons", triggering anger in the Muslim world. Erdogan called on the countrymen to boycott French products over the alleged insult of Prophet Muhammad.

Turkey urges European allies

Turkey has now urged all “sensible European friends” to fight back against “primitive cultural racism, intellectual barrenness, and uncivilized discourse.” Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun said in a statement that the cartoons are loathsome and devoid of any real sense of human decency. Altun said that it is the product of a xenophobic, Islamophobic, and intolerant cultural environment Macron seems to want for his country.

“We have made our position clear that we oppose any violence against civilians and any acts of terrorism in the name of Islam. However, we will not remain silent in the face of disgusting attacks on our culture and religion no matter where it comes from,” the statement read.

Read: Al-Qaeda Threatens Charlie Hebdo With Another Massacre For Reprinting Mohammed Cartoons

Read: Charlie Hebdo Trial: Artist Recalls 'silence Of Death' After Being Forced To Escort Gunmen