Turkey's FM Calls For Inclusive Govt In Afghanistan, Enhancement Of Women's Rights

The Turkish Administration has reiterated its call for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, TRT reported citing a top government official. On Thursday, a high-level delegation led by the Taliban government’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaq visited Ankara. During their visit, both the leaders held talks with top officials from the Recep Tayyip Erdogan government and discussed a myriad range of issuing including human rights and refugee crises.

Addressing a press conference in the aftermath of the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he reiterated his advice to enhance women’s rights and political participation to the Taliban administration. On the other hand, the Talibs called for continued financial support. Moreover, they also pledged to provide utmost support to internally displaced Afghans, who migrated to Turkey but now want to return back home.

Turkey won't recognise the Taliban govt

While addressing the conference,Cavusoglu also denied giving formal recognition to the Taliban government. He said, "We have told the international community about the importance of engagement with the current Taliban administration. In fact, recognition and engagement are two different things," according to ANews. He further said, "The Afghan economy should not collapse. Therefore, we have said the countries that froze Afghanistan’s accounts abroad should act more flexibly so that salaries can be paid."

The Taliban want to build good ties with Turkey

The Taliban want to build good ties with Turkey, according to the group's interim government. Earlier, Afghanistan's Deputy Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi had claimed that they are in communication with Turkish authorities and that they want Turkey to stand by the Afghan people and assist with the country's infrastructure projects, particularly the reconstruction of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, as per the reports of Turkish media Daily Sabah. He also said that the Taliban also want to have good connections with other countries. On 15 August, the Taliban took control of Kabul, causing the US-backed Afghan government to fall. Since then the central Asian country has been engulfed in conflict-political, cultural and economical. At present the country is highly dependent on international aid, including that from the World Bank and the United Nations.

(Image: AP)