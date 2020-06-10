Turkey's President Erdogan Appoints New Governors In 41 Provinces

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 10 reportedly appointed new governors in 41 provinces, as per a presidential ruling in the Official Gazette. According to an international media outlet, Erdogan shuffled 23 governors between provinces and another 18 were newly appointed. Turkey has 81 provinces and 17 former governors were reportedly appointed as chief civil inspectors and one was appointed as a top advisor to Erdogan.

Turkey to ease restrictions

While more information is yet to be revealed, Erdogan also announced the new plans to ease coronavirus restrictions in place to curb the spread of the deadly disease. In a televised address, the Turkish President that the country will be reopening theatres, cinemas and other entertainment centres from July 1. The government is reportedly also relaxing restrictions that were in place in the movement of the senior citizens and minors.

As per reports, the Turkish Health Ministry also said that there is a slight day-to-day increase in the number of confirmed infections as well as in the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care. According to Johns Hopkins University tally, Turkey currently has over 172,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 4,729 lives in the country.

(Image: AP)

