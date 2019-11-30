Tutankhamun's Tomb Has Prominent Breast, Questioning His Burial In Wrong Grave

In a recent study by Reeves, a British Egyptologist, who has given several accounts for Tutankhamun has questioned whether the young King Tutankhamun was buried in someone else’s grave. During an exhibition, Reeves said that he believes that the people are being deceived by the objects which were not initially made for the Egyptian boy king and his journey to the afterlife.

'The Curse of Nefertiti'

According to the claims made by Reeves, all the equipment used for the burial of Tutankhamun was originally made for the Nefertiti. After the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun in 1922 by Howard Carter, it initialized the talks on the famous legend of course which succumbed to several people who were working to gather more information on the Tutankhamun tomb. According to Reeves, that instead of finding more about Tutankhamun, the archeologist should fear the “the Curse of Nefertiti”.

READ: Egypt Will Host Next Round Of Talks On Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Reports

According to the accounts of History, the Tutankhamun tomb also known as KV62 was discovered in the Valley of Kings. The tomb was dug up by Carter’s workforce who found that the tomb was perfectly preserved even with funeral flowers and dates back to 1325 BC. According to Reeves when Carter found the tomb, he had a hunch that there is more to the tomb, he tried to look beyond the north wall of the chamber but later painted the wall, restored it clumsily and covered his tracks. Later, the myth pertaining to the tomb of Tutankhamun stopped archaeologists from digging deep.

READ: Egypt Arrests Senior Editor Of Independent News Outlet, Amid Crack-down On Press-freedom

Reeves claimed that Tutankhamun was buried in the part of Nefertiti’s tomb, and she still stays hidden in the burial chamber. According to his latest findings, he believes that paintings in Tutankhamun's burial chamber and the golden death mask represents Nefertiti or was adapted later on. He noted that there is ambiguity surrounding the tomb of Tutankhamun, which the youth King looking graceful and exceptionally beautiful. Reeves's initially reference point is the prominent breasts which indicated that the king began life as a queen. Reeves believes that the toucher looks like Tutankhamun but mummy looks like a woman with features that resembles Nefertiti.

READ: Egypt Unveils Animal Mummies Of Lion Cubs, Crocodiles, Birds

READ: Peru Opposition Leader Keiko Fujimori Walks Free From Prison