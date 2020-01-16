Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Reveals He Eats 7 Meals A Week, Just Dinner

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in an interview with an international media outlet revealed his eccentric food habits and said that he eats seven meals in a week, just dinner. Dorsey also follows Vipassana meditation and intermittent fasting. He further also added that he 'definitely' does not include ice bath and sauna sessions daily.

Dorsey said, “I try to meditate two hours every day. I definitely do not do a sauna and an ice bath every day. And I eat seven meals a week”.

Dorsey revealed about his eccentric food habits after an internet user tagged him in a Tweet which said that Dorsey “Regularly meditates 2hrs each day. Spends 52 minutes each day doing sauna and ice bath. Eats just 5 meals per week”.

Dorsey in another interview also charted out his food chart for dinner that reportedly includes fish, chicken or steak, and a lot of greens. He also said that he has mixed berries and maybe some dark chocolate as a dessert. Back in 2019, he had also revealed his 'punishing' health regime that helps him stay fit and sharper. Earlier in a previous interview, he had also stated that during the day he feels so much more focused, further adding that he could actually go to bed and knock out in ten minutes.

Unfollows Zukerberg

While speaking of Dorsey, he recently was in the news for unfollowing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his platform in an apparent dislike of latter's way of running his company. Dorsey has been critical of Facebook’s policy on issues like freedom of expression, fake news and political advertisements. He made sure the world took note of him unfollowing Zuckerberg and followed a Twitter account @bigtechalert which reports on activities of tech companies CEOs. "@jack is now following @BigTechAlert," tweeted the account. Soon after this, Dorsey unfollowed Zuckerberg that was promptly reported by the alert account. "@jack is no longer following @finkd," tweeted @BigTechAlert.

