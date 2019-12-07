Baby Yoda Drinking Alcohol? Twitter Mocks Star Wars Fan For Absurd Tattoo

A man named Brock McLaughlin is being mocked on social media for getting a Baby Yoda tattoo. The Star Wars fan shared a picture of the tattoo on Twitter. Following the post -- that went viral on social media -- people came on board to troll the 29-year-old for getting a tattoo of the cultural icon drinking alcohol.

Read: Paras Chhabra Was Forced To Get Inked? The Story Behind His Tattoo Revealed

Controversial Baby Yoda tattoo

McLaughlin tweeted the picture with a caption that read that there are no laws for Baby Yoda drinking white claw, a popular beer brand in the United States. He added that he got the tattoo to mark the end of this year. McLaughlin says that the tattoo is a mixture of his two favorite things.

White Claw inspired many memes during the summer this year while Baby Yoda, an iconic character from Star Wars, has also been part of many memes throughout the years.

Read: Infrared Photos Expose Concealed Tattoos On Egyptian Female Mummies

Ain’t no laws when baby yoda drinking claws.



To end 2019 I got a tattoo of Baby Yoda drinking White Claw.



Enjoy babbbby! pic.twitter.com/jG5MoeBSME — Baby Yoda’s Baby Daddy (@brockmclaughlin) December 4, 2019

From the time it was shared on twitter, the post has garnered more than 30 thousand likes and over 5 thousand retweets. McLaughlin isn't the only person to get a tattoo of Baby Yoda, a lot of other people also came forward to share pictures of their Yoda tattoos.

Read some of the responses to the post here:

Read: Tattoo Artists Call For Ban On Facial Tattoos For Under 21 In UK

i suddenly feel a little better about my ‘rip harambe’ tattoo — laura lux (@DarthLux) December 5, 2019

been trying to find the words to explain just how much i hate this but i cant. it sucks to no end https://t.co/hqLSPW4fEw — kelbin (@pissboymcgee) December 5, 2019

I don’t care who got the baby yoda white claw tattoo, I just want them brought to justice. — kidhutdog.com (@brdylnzndrfr) December 5, 2019

Read: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Get Tattoos Together