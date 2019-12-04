Paras Chhabra Was Forced To Get Inked? The Story Behind His Tattoo Revealed

Paras Chhabra, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss season 13, recently revealed a rather surprising detail about his relationship with his girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss house. The actor is an Indian model, television, and film actor. He had participated in an MTV reality show Splitsvilla 5 in 2012 and came out as a winner. Paras has a good fan base and has appeared in several television shows like Karn Sangini, Badho Bahu, and Vighnaharta Ganesha.

Paras Chhabra recently revealed the story behind the tattoo on his wrist which is the name of his girlfriend, Akansha Puri. Akansha Puri is also a model and actor who has worked in Vighnaharta Ganesha and a few more tv-series and movies. Paras in a recent episode was talking to another contestant, Arhaan Khan, who has recently re-entered the Bigg Boss house.

Names inked

Arhaan asked Paras about the tattoo on his wrist, to which Paras said that since his girlfriend got his name inked on her body, he felt obligated to get her name inked too. Paras further said in a nonchalant tone that she would always ask him how he could prove his love for her and so he just went ahead with getting a tattoo on his wrist just to make her happy and calm her down. The contestant also said in the same conversation that he feels that one should not get anyone’s name tattooed under pressure and he has got it designed in such a way that if need be, he can get it changed later on.

The couple Akansha and Paras are often seen posting pictures with each other on their social media handles and giving couple goals. When Paras got a tattoo, Akansha had posted a picture of the same expressing how overwhelmed she was after seeing it. Akansha had also written in her Instagram post that it was the best gift he could have given her.

