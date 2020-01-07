'Include Biryani': Desi Meal For Indian Astronauts By ISRO Gets The Best Out Of Twitter

Pictures of food packets prepared by The Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore were circulated. These food packets have especially been prepared for Indian astronauts for their upcoming space mission Gaganyaan. The desi meals prepared for the astronauts will have south-Indian delicacies such as Idli-sambhar, upma, coconut chutney and a lot more as shown in the pictures. The internet has of course in a hilarious way reacted to the food packets in hilarious ways.

Twitter reacts to 'Desi meals'

The Gaganyan mission intends to send 3 astronauts to space for seven days by the year 2022. The crew module has a 3.7-metre diameter and has a seven-metre height. The mission will revolutionise ISRO and allow it to achieve higher levels of reliability in launch and satellite technology.

A lot of new technologies have been developed by ISRO to support the astronauts while they are in space. Earlier, ISRO shared the picture of the food packets that the astronauts will take into space with them and Twitter had loads of reactions to the food items shown in the tweet.

Let's take a look at the original tweet first-

For the Indian astronauts scheduled to go into Space in Mission Gaganyan, food items including Egg rolls, Veg rolls, Idli, Moong dal halwa and Veg pulav have been prepared by the Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysore. Food heaters would also be provided to them. pic.twitter.com/gDgt9BJpb2 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

Now for the reaction by the people who were understandably impressed with the wide variety of food available to the Indian astronauts.

Picnic in Space 😱😱😱❗ — sandeep satone (@SatoneSandeep) January 7, 2020

@DRDO_India don't do this now all will apply for @isro & @IAF_MCC to become astronaut of Ind for these foods .. I am planning to apply for DRDO to test it first on ground .. Good job ..keep it up scientists ..make Ind proud.. — Bunty_KKR (@bunty345896) January 7, 2020

Made in India 👏👏👏 — रंजना पारीक (@RanjanaPareek3) January 7, 2020

Yes, I would have loved biryani but Biryani is very hard to digest. Maggie also takes quite some time to digest. Hoping best for the country ! Gaganyan ki Jai Ho ! — Hritik Pawar (@hritikpawar123) January 7, 2020

U guys are missing #Mysorepak u should have added this item😝since these food is from #DefenceFoodResearchLaboratory Mysore. — Rup anand Bhosle🇮🇳 (@rupanand_bhosle) January 7, 2020

