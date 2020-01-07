The Debate
'Include Biryani': Desi Meal For Indian Astronauts By ISRO Gets The Best Out Of Twitter

Rest of the World News

Twitter users have reacted to food packets prepared by The Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore, these food packets will be available to the astronauts.

Twitter

Pictures of food packets prepared by The Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore were circulated. These food packets have especially been prepared for Indian astronauts for their upcoming space mission Gaganyaan. The desi meals prepared for the astronauts will have south-Indian delicacies such as Idli-sambhar, upma, coconut chutney and a lot more as shown in the pictures. The internet has of course in a hilarious way reacted to the food packets in hilarious ways.

Twitter reacts to 'Desi meals'

The Gaganyan mission intends to send 3 astronauts to space for seven days by the year 2022. The crew module has a 3.7-metre diameter and has a seven-metre height. The mission will revolutionise ISRO and allow it to achieve higher levels of reliability in launch and satellite technology.

A lot of new technologies have been developed by ISRO to support the astronauts while they are in space. Earlier, ISRO shared the picture of the food packets that the astronauts will take into space with them and Twitter had loads of reactions to the food items shown in the tweet.

Let's take a look at the original tweet first-

Now for the reaction by the people who were understandably impressed with the wide variety of food available to the Indian astronauts.

