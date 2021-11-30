Twitter's Two-word Response To Jack Dorsey Stepping Down & Parag Agrawal Taking Over

As the 45-year-old ex-Twitter boss Jack Dorsey announced on Monday that he has resigned from American microblogging and social networking service and called it quits to his CEO role, Twitter’s official handle left a two-word response on his resignation letter, outlining the reason that fostered his decision. Announcing the Indian techie Parag Agrawal's takeover as the CEO of the social media giant, Dorsey said, after “almost 16 years of having a role at the firm, I finally decided that it was time to leave.” Further, Dorsey acknowledged that if he had decided to retain his position at Twitter, it may have proven to be “severely limiting [for the company] and a single point of failure.”

The former Twitter boss then revealed that Parag has been his prominent choice for leading the company for a significantly long time “given how deeply he understands the company and its needs.” He then went on to add that the Indian origin tech expert had been behind the firm’s “every critical decision that turned around the company.” “We have a lot of potential and ambition on this team,” said Dorsey, adding that the newly designated CEO “deeply cares about the work.” As ex-Twitter boss showered heap of praises on the incoming CEO, describing that he has decided not to be a part of the board or the chair in Twitter and instead resign to “give Parag the space he needs,” Twitter’s official handle labelled Dorsey “absolute legend.”

absolute legend — Twitter (@Twitter) November 29, 2021

Jack Dorsey steps down

