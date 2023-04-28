Two Earthquakes Hit Nepal's Dahakot Village; No Reports Of Casualties

Two earthquakes struck Nepal on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology. Taking to Twitter, National Center for Seismology wrote: "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 27-04-2023, 23:43:53 IST, Lat: 29.43 & Long: 81.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal." In a separate tweet, the second earthquake was reported by the centre. The NCS wrote: "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 28-04-2023, 01:15:57 IST, Lat: 29.49 & Long: 81.56, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Nepal."

Earthquakes in Nepal

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.8 and 5.9 on the Richter Scale have hit Nepal's Bajura. The first quake hit at 11:58 pm (local time) measuring 4.9 magnitude while another one struck at 1:30 AM measuring 5.9 magnitude has been recorded, said Rajesh Sharma, an official at the Seismological Center in Surkhet District of Nepal, reported ANI. According to ANI reports, police has confirmed that there have been no casualties so far.

