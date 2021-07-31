Two-storey House Collapses Into South Atlantic Ocean In Argentina Due To Coastal Erosion

A two-storey house in Argentina collapsed into the ocean as the waves crashed against the property. Reportedly, the video of the incident shows how a house fell into the ocean in the resort town of Mar Del Tuyu in Argentina on July 28. The owners of the property were not inside the house when the accident occurred.

House collapses into ocean

The shocking moment was captured by a neighbour on camera as waves of the ocean crashed against the property. The building leans towards the ocean and cracks as the water weakened its foundations. A few moments later, the house breaks away from the garage and falls into the water. According to the reports, no one was injured in the incident as owners of the property were not present inside the house when the incident happened. The two-storey house in Mar Del Tuyu was built between the 1960s and 1970s, reported the Independent. The house broke apart from the garage and fell into the South Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile, a lagoon close to the southern Argentine city of Trelew has changed into a striking shade of pink. The local environmentalists have blamed the changing of colour of the lagoon on pollution from a nearby industrial park, according to Associated Press (AP). The Waterways treatment specialist Federico Restrepo told The Associated Press that the contamination was killing the chance of 'any kind of life' that was surviving in the water. Restrepo added that the pink colour of the lagoon was due to the waste of sodium sulfite used by fish farms to clean oxide stains from shrimps. Pablo Lada, an environmental activist from Argentina's Chubut province informed that it was not the first time the reservoir had changed colour, but its current state was more 'intense' than previous colours of the reservoir.

IMAGE: GRISELDO1824998/Twitter

Inputs from AP