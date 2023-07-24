Typhoon Doksuri Rapidly Intensifies As Philippines, Taiwan & China Brace For Potential Hit

Forecasters have warned that a ferocious typhoon is moving towards the Philippines across the Pacific Ocean. The typhoon may intensify into a supertyphoon later this week and hit Taiwan, Hong Kong, or mainland China, as per the weather reports. On Sunday, Typhoon Doksuri began as a tropical storm in the Western Pacific, as per the United States’ Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

According to the Philippines weather agency Pagasa, the storm was upgraded to a typhoon with maximum winds of 230 kilometres per hour. As per the data provided by the weather agencies, the typhoon would be approaching Luzon, the Philippines’ largest and most populous island, where it’s expected to hit the island’s northeastern edge.

Typhoon Doksuri heads towards Taiwan, Hong Kong

According to CNN news, the agencies have predicted about 18 inches of rainfall by Wednesday as the typhoon intensifies. It would gradually move towards the northern part of the South China Sea, causing potential trouble for Taiwan, Hong Kong, and parts of southern China.

Doksuri, also known as Egay in the Philippines, could become a supertyphoon by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Philippine weather agency has warned that this could be a Category 5 hurricane, the highest and most destructive level on the scale. The Typhoon could start weakening late Wednesday as it enters the Taiwan Strait, forecasted by Pagasa.

As people living in the region are prone to the Typhoons, they have been bracing for the impact. Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. suspended all public school classes and closed government offices in the capital region on July 24. However, those performing critical services will continue.

The Hong Kong Observatory has urged the general people to keep track of the weather alerts and warned that high temperatures and thunderstorms will accompany the typhoon as it approaches. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s weather agency is monitoring the typhoon’s progress and could issue a warning at sea later Monday or Tuesday. "Vessels at sea should be vigilant, and residents should be cautious when going to the beach due to the possibility of large waves," Marcos said.

Typhoon #Doksuri is intensifying east of the Philippines pic.twitter.com/3Hk3P0Fsk2 — Zoom Earth (@zoom_earth) July 23, 2023