UAE Implements Five-year Multi-entry Visa For All Nationalities

The UAE cabinet has given a nod for the implementation of a five-year multi-entry tourist visa for all the nationalities visiting the country. The decision was taken during the cabinet's first meeting during 2020 the Year of Preparation, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It was held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi and the cabinet members were present to review the achievements of the UAE government in 2019.

The step came into effect to strengthen and support the UAE's tourism industry and amid the country's position as a global tourist destination. The government of Dubai Media Office tweeted the approval of a new amendment for tourist visas in UAE. The Dubai media office added that the new tourist visa will be valid for five years and can be used for multiple entries and is open for all nationalities. Sheikh Maktoum said on Twitter that UAE presently attracts 21 million tourists a year. Earlier, the visitors from Africa, some South American countries, Arab states outside the Gulf, and European states from outside the European Union and former Soviet Union needed visas. In October 2020, Dubai is all set to host Expo 2020, a global trade fair.

Visa waiver for Mexican nationals

Another decision that was taken during the meeting includes the incorporation of a visa waiver for Mexican nationals visiting the UAE. Both decisions are expected to be implemented during the first quarter of 2020. Sheikh Mohammed said UAE saw a lot of achievements across different areas in 2019. He added that they are proud of their government working teams. The meeting was held in the presence of Lt. General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

