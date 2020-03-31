Coronavirus: UAE Imposes First Total Lockdown At Emirate's Famous Gold And Spice Markets

Dubai has declared UAE's first total lockdown on a district that has Emirate's famous gold and spice markets, effective from March 31, and has ordered the state authorities to disinfect the popular tourist and trade area to combat the Coronavirus spread across the region, state media reported.

According to reports, the United Arab Emirates made an announcement that a total curfew would be imposed on Al Ras district for at least two weeks starting March 31, during which, the government will also conduct a nationwide disinfection drive. A trader told the state press that the public was cognizant of the government’s efforts in the containment of the disease. He said that he was glad because the measures were for people’s own safety. He further said that he has meanwhile set up his business online.

Drive-thru testing centres set up

The health authorities of Dubai said in a statement that the measure will provide the essential supply to the residents of AI Ras amid the strict lockdown. The Dubai Media office tweeted on March 31 that the curfew will be imposed blocking the main entrances to Al Ras. It said that public transportation will be suspended with immediate effect in the area that provided commercial connectivity for goods transportation between Iran and Dubai, a region that had turned to the epicentre of the outbreak. UAE has also reportedly announced the drive-thru test centres across the region’s tourism and business hubs to test the suspected cases of the COVID-19. The centre was launched in the capital Abu Dhabi over a week ago.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nayhan was quoted saying by the state broadcasters that UAE will never hesitate to take stern measures to safeguard citizen’s lives. He stressed that the region will also simultaneously manage the business and would not let development come to a halt.

(with inputs from agencies)