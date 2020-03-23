UAE Announces Closure Of Malls, Public Premises To Curb Coronavirus Spread

UAE has made an official announcement that all malls and markets across the region will remain closed for two weeks. The decision was made to contain the coronavirus spread which was subject to the re-assessment, a state news agency reported.

According to the reports, the government stated that the mandatory closure will come into force within 48 hours as per the new regulations instructed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Crisis and Disasters Management Authority. The government, however, exempts pharmacies, supermarkets, co-ops and wholesale open markets, such as the fish and meat markets from mandatory lockdown. Restaurants are banned to serve customers in their premises, and will instead operate deliveries and take away. No dine-in services will run across the region as the assembly of people in a crowd is restricted.

UAE’s Ministry of Interior and the National Crisis and Disasters Management Authority urged people to stay indoors and allowed only the essential movements. It prohibited people from visiting hospitals, except when critical and in a state of emergency. It urged people to wear masks at all times when entering the hospital premises, as per state agency reports.

Assembly of more than 3 people banned

UAE also asked to maintain social distancing and banned gathering of more than three people. It also temporarily suspended all passenger and transit flights, as per the report. The Emirati authorities "have decided to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE for two weeks as part of the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19", reported a news agency. The UAE, whose international airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are major hubs, reported at least two deaths from COVID-19.

All major concerts and events, including an air transit center and business hub, have also been cancelled. An electronic music Ultra festival at Abu Dhabi's Du Arena and the March 21 K-pop concert Music Bank at Dubai's Coca Coal Arena was among the many events that were called off in view of the strenuous situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)

