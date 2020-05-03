UAE: Three Indian Expats Face Action Over Islamophobic Social Media Posts

Three Indian nationals working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reportedly been sacked by their company for allegedly sharing Islamophobic posts on social media. According to a Gulf news report, the three employees joined the nearly half a dozen of ‘hate-mongers’ who have landed in similar trouble in recent weeks.

As per reports, the three expats who faced action include an Italian chef Rawat Rohit, storekeeper Sachin Kinnigoli and a cash custodian whose name has been withheld by his firm. The suspension of the three Indian nationals also comes after India’s Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor reminded Indian nationals in UAE that discrimination is against the moral fabric and rule of law of both the countries.

India and UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds. Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the Rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this. https://t.co/8Ui6L9EKpc — Amb Pavan Kapoor (@AmbKapoor) April 20, 2020

Indian expats sacked in recent weeks

Earlier this month, several other Indian nationals were either sacked or suspended after allegedly insulting Islam on social media. Recently, Bala Krishna Nakka from Hyderabad, who was working as Chief Accountant at Dubai’s Moro Hub Data Solutions Company was also reportedly sacked after his Facebook post went viral. His social media post triggered demands on Facebook and Twitter for action against him after which the company decided to fire him immediately.

In another similar case, Rakesh B Kitturmath, who worked as a team leader at Emrill Services, an integrated facilities management (FM) headquartered in Dubai was also fired as his post also sparked outrage on several social media platforms. Within the same week, Abu Dhabi resident Mitesh Udeshi was sacked for posting a cartoon mocking Islam on his Facebook page.

The UAE outlaws all religious or racial discrimination under legislation passed in 2015. According to the law, all acts “that stoke religious hatred and/or which insult religion through any form of expression, be it speech or the written word, books, pamphlets or via online media,” are prohibited.

