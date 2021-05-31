UAE Travel Ban: UAE Extends Restrictions On Travelers From India Till June 30

Amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday extended the suspension of passenger flights from India till June 30 to combat the spread of COVID-19. The ban was initially imposed on April 25, after a surge in Coronavirus cases in India.

Emirates said in an official statement on Sunday that it has suspended passenger flights from India effective April 24 until June 30. The statement is available on their website.

"Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE," the statement said.

"UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID-19 protocols will be exempt for travel," the statement added. Emirates had earlier announced that the flight suspension would continue till June 14.

Restrictions to enter Dubai

As per the UAE advisory in effect, only selective categories of the passengers are allowed to enter Dubai with a negative PCR antigen test for COVID-19. These include the members of diplomatic missions, holders of UAE golden visa, UAE nationals, passengers exempted and/or granted permission to enter the UAE by the appropriate authorities as well as passengers traveling on a business flight who have a valid COVID-19 PCR test certificate, according to the Emirates airlines' website. The ban prohibits the passengers who have traveled from or transited through India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the last 14 days to fly to UAE. The advisory reads that such travelers “will not be accepted for travel to or transfer through Dubai from any other point except for returning UAE nationals.”

COVID In India

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The daily positivity declined to 8.02 percent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.36 percent, it said.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,25,972 in the country with 3,460 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. Also, 20,63,839 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Saturday, taking the total number of such exams so far to 34,31,83,748, the ministry said.

