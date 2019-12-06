The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Uber Apologises After Photo Of Separate Bathrooms For Employees, Drivers Surfaces

Rest of the World News

Uber apologises for the photo of separate bathrooms for employees, drivers which went viral. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also condemned the company.

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Uber

After a photo of two adjacent bathroom doors labelled 'partner' and 'employee' in an Uber office in the US irked the netizens, Uber had to apologize. The labels inferred that the toilets were separated for top officials i.e. partners and the drivers i.e. drivers. Uber driver Erika Betts was the first one to tweet the photograph from Uber's Greenlight Hub office in Providence, Rhode Island where she found the segregation. Betts wrote that it was strange that the company did not differentiate toilets on the basis of gender but stature in the company. Here is the original post.

Read: Uber Sensitises 50,000 Driver Partners In India On Violence Against Women

Read: Uber 'not Fit And Proper At This Time,' Could Face A Ban In This City

Netizens irked by Uber driver's post

Erika's post immediately caught the attention of netizens who severely criticized it. Many started calling it a blatant example of classist discrimination. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was amongst the top personalities to slam Uber for the separate bathrooms. She mocked Uber with reference to Google assistant, Siri. There were several others who joined the brigade of criticisms. Take a look.

Read: Uber To Let Users Record Audio Of Rides In Brazil, Mexico

Read: Uber Safety Culture Lacking In Autonomous Car Incident: Regulator

Uber apologises 

Uber has had a history of its alleged mistreatment of employees. Many drivers had previously raised concerns about their rights. The company even lost a court case in the United Kingdom when it attempted to forbid drivers from categorizing themselves as "workers" which entitles them to certain workers' rights like minimum wage and working hours in 2018. Following the outrage, Uber responded to the controversy stating the practice was against the company's policies. 

Read: Ola, Uber Among The Top 10 Ride-sharing Apps Worldwide In October
 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG