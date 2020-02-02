Uber Suspends 240 Accounts In Mexico Contain Potential Spread Of Coronavirus

Uber Technologies Inc. has reportedly suspended 240 user accounts in Mexico as a containment effort to combat the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. According to reports, Uber confirmed that they had suspended the customers who had ridden with two drivers who came into contact with a possible Coronavirus case.

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Mexico to date

Mexico has not reported any confirmed cases of Coronavirus to date. The two uber drivers that are presumably infected showed pneumonia-like symptoms and have been transferred to the medical care center, suggest reports. “We will keep users and drivers informed with respect to any update of their accounts,” Uber informed in an official statement to the citizens on the company’s Mexican Twitter account.

Mexico City’s Health Ministry told the media that a traveller from Los Angeles was driven in an Uber, and it is suspected that he was infected with the coronavirus. The agency said that the driver has been quarantined to monitor whether he has contracted the disease, or the authorities need to discount the contagion prospect.

Read China Reports H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak In Hunan Amid Coronavirus Spread

Read Chinese FM Shifts Media Briefings Online As Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 300

Last month, the officials in Mexico reportedly ran coronavirus tests on a few citizens who were showing flu-like symptoms. The Mexican citizens were quarantined on the northern border state of Tamaulipas that borders the southern tip of Texas state in the US. Mexican president Andrews Manuel Lopez Obrador had told the media that the first suspected case of coronavirus in Mexico was ruled out while the second was under observation.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus global outbreak a public health emergency of international concern as the death toll from the life-threating virus has soared to 304 and the infection cases have alarmingly spiked to 14, 370. Millions of citizens in mainland China remain in the lockdown as fears of transmission of the disease globally grip the nations worldwide.

Read Coronavirus: Maldives' President Solih Thanks India For Evacuating 7 Maldivians From Wuhan

Read China: Hubei's Coronavirus Lockdown Obstructs Girl's Cancer Treatment