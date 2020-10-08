Uday Shankar Steps Down As Disney & Star India President, Will Oversee Transition

The Walt Disney Company on October 8 informed that Uday Shankar, the chairman of Star India and Disney Asia-Pacific will step down with effect from December 31, 2020. Uday, who is known for spearheading Star India's eye-opening success, is resigning to pursue independent entrepreneurial interests. Uday will work closely with Rebecca Campbell, Chairman of Disney's Direct-to-Consumer and International segment, to identify his successor and to ensure a smooth transition, said the company in a statement on Thursday.

"I want to thank Uday for his leadership and dedication to our APAC business. With the successful launch of Disney+ throughout the region, he has helped put The Walt Disney Company in a commanding position in this dynamic and incredibly strategic part of the world," Rebecca Campbell said in a statement about Shankar, who with his past experience took Star India to unprecedented heights in the world of television.

Behind Star's success

Shankar took over as Star India's head in 2007 and oversaw the company becoming India's one of the best television channels. He also headed the launch of the online streaming platform Hotstar, which became the top streaming platform in India. Shankar became the chairman of Star & Disney India in 2019 as previously he was the president of 21st Century Fox for Asia which oversaw the operations of Star India. Shankar was also behind the 42.5 billion deal between BCCI's Indian Premier League (IPL) and 21st Century Fox. Shankar has previously led the launch of Aaj Tak and Headlines Today, India Today Group news channels.

"I have always believed in the power of creativity and cutting-edge technology to create a better world and consider myself incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to do so at Star, 21CF, and now at The Walt Disney Company. For some time now, I have been contemplating the question of how I give back to the country, community, and the industry that has given me so much. I think the best way to express my gratitude to all of them will be to support and mentor a new generation of entrepreneurs as they set out to create transformational solutions that will have a positive impact on countless lives. I intend to partner with global investors and pioneers to achieve this," Uday Shankar said.

