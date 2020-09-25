UNICEF UK Chief Of Indian Origin Resigns Over Alleged Bullying By Charity Chair

On September 24, the executive director of UNICEF UK resigned due to alleged bullying behaviour by the charity’s chair. Sacha Deshmukh’s resignation was followed by the Chair of UNICEF UK, Douglas Alexander and one of the vice-chairs having to step down in the wake of allegations. In a statement, Unicef UK confirmed that it had accepted Deshmukh’s resignation, that came less than six months into the job role. Further, the organisation said that it has launched an internal investigation into the matter.

According to a publication Third Sector’s report, UNICEF board of trustees said that it was the first-ever complaint of this nature and it was received with a surprise. However, a probe was launched into the issue. Allegations made by the executive director of UNICEF UK involved aggressive language and behaviour, and shouting at the staff by Alexander. Deshmukh alleged that as many as 10 staff were the victim of this bullying behaviour. The report suggested that the board of trustees limited the contact of the rest of the staff with the Chair of UNICEF UK to avoid any further complaints into the matter.

He had 'no option' left

The former Labour MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South, Deshmukh alleged that his resignation came in the wake of inaction after he had raised the issue with the board in August. While he had no option left, he turned in his resignation to the board, calling his position with UNICEF as “untenable”. Deshmukh is known to have worked under UK Prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown and was also tenured in the Ed Miliband’s shadow cabinet until 2015. A spokesperson for the Unicef UK denied allegations of “bullying”, saying, it did not recognise claims. Further, as per the Third Sector’s report, UNICEF stressed that no formal complaint was made by Deshmukh related to any of these issues but the board was probing the matter “very seriously.”

(Image Credit: Twitter/ Sacha Deshmukh)