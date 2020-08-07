UK Appoints Dame Barbara Woodward As Permanent Representative To UN

Dame Barbara Woodward, the British Ambassador to China has been appointed as the UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. The Foreign Secretary on August 6 announced that Woodward will take charge as the United Kingdom's permanent representative to the UN, replacing Karen Pierce, who was earlier this year appointed as the first female British Ambassador to the United States. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in a statement on Thursday said that he is delighted to announce Woodward's appointment adding that she will bring "formidable intellect and dynamic diplomatic skills" to deliver for Britain.

"I am honoured and delighted to be asked to lead the UK’s mission at the United Nations at a time when the rules-based international system faces pressing global challenges and a significant reform agenda. The UK has a vital role to play as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the UN’s third-largest donor, Woodward said in a statement published on the website of the United Kingdom's government.

Woodward's time in foreign office

Barbara Woodward joined the UK's Foreign Office in 1994 having worked in DfID (then ODA) and the Cabinet Office. Woodward’s first posting outside the UK was to the country's embassy in Moscow in 1994 before serving as Head of the EU Enlargement Section from 1999-2001 and Deputy Head of the Human Rights Policy Department between 2001 and 2003. Woodward was first posted to China in 2003, rising to Deputy Head of Mission before moving to the UK Border Force to serve as the International Director from 2009 to 2011. Barbara was appointed Director General (Economic & Consular) in 2011 before returning to China as Ambassador in 2015.

