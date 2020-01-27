UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson Announces 'Global Talent Visa' For Researchers

British Prime Minister Borish Johnson has recently announced a new fast-track visa scheme for top scientists, researchers, and mathematicians. According to reports, the Global Talent visa will be open from February 20 to those who work in a qualifying field and have been endorsed by a recognised UK body. Johnson has additionally also unveiled an extra £300 million package for 'experimental and imaginative mathematical sciences research' over the next five years.

UK PM Boris Johnson revealed the plan just days before Brexit day on January 31. While speaking to a British media outlet, Johnson said that as UK is leaving the EU he wanted to send a message that Britain is open to the most talented minds in the world, and stands ready to support them to turn their idea into reality. With the new plan, the UK government hopes to introduce a new points-based immigration system on January 1, 2021, for EU and non-EU citizens.

The Global Talent Visa will further replace the old Tier 1 or the Exceptional Talent visa which allowed applicants to be endorsed by the Royal Society, Royal Academy of Engineering, the British Academy, Tech Nation or Arts Council England. According to reports, only 550 of the old visas were issued in 2018-19, which was way below the cap of 2,000. The new uncapped scheme is expected to be more enticing as the UK Research and Innovation funding agency will also be able to recommend applicants.

UK PM Johnson reportedly said that UK has a proud history of scientific discovery, but to lead the field and face the challenges of the future the country needs to continue to invest in talent and cutting-edge research. Under the new scheme, the applicants will also not need a job offer before arriving in the UK and it will further provide an accelerated path to settlement for all scientists and researchers who are endorsed.

'Get Brexit done'

The House of Commons has been able to pass the bills with overwhelming votes as Johnson is leading the way to ensure that Britain leaves the EU January 31. The Conservative Party won the general elections with an overwhelming majority.

The huge victory margin is considered as strong support from the people of Britain towards the Brexit since Conservatives had contested the election with a central theme of ‘Get Brexit Done’.

