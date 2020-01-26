'Important Moment In History', Says Boris Johnson As UK Gears Up To Leave EU On Jan 31

Britain is just a few days away from leaving half a century-old European Union membership. The historic move to leave the 27-nation bloc is scheduled for January 31 at 11:00 pm (2300 GMT) after joining the union in 1973.

However, most changes in the UK being independent will not be immediate. They will occur in the transition period negotiated between London and Brussels which would reportedly allow both sides to nurture the future relationship.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised to 'Get Brexit Done' and called it 'taking back control'. As the moment nears, he reportedly said that next Friday will be an “important moment in the history of the United Kingdom”.

Even though the UK will no longer be represented in the EU, Britons will be able to work in and trade freely with the bloc nations until December 31 and vice versa. Ever since the 2016 EU referendum, the Brexit process has been followed by countless debates, criticism, constant back-and-forth between EU and the UK, and even the prorogation of the British parliament. It was this referendum which also led two Prime Ministers to quit.

According to international reports, four years ago 52 per cent Britons backed the decision of Brexit while 48 per cent wanted to be a part of the union, Splitting the country between 'leavers' and 'remainers'. However, this political chaos in London came to end with the snap December 12 general elections.

Brexit Gets Done on Jan 31

The House of Commons has been able to pass the bills with overwhelming votes as Johnson is leading the way to ensure that Britain leaves the EU January 31. The Conservative Party won the recently-concluded general elections with an overwhelming majority. The huge victory margin is considered as strong support from the people of Britain towards the Brexit since Conservatives had contested the election with a central theme of ‘Get Brexit Done’.

