UK, EU Crew Killed In Iranian Drone Attack On Israeli-operated Oil Tanker Off Oman Coast

Two crew members, a British maritime security guard and a Romanian were killed in a suspected drone attack on the Liberian flagged oil tanker linked to an Israel off Oman in the Arabian Sea, Thursday night. After the vessel Mercer Street was caught ablaze in the world’s key trade routes, the United States Naval forces rushed to the scene to escort the tanker to a safe harbour, Liberia registered Mercer Street’s UK-based ship management firm said in a statement issued shortly afterwards.

The Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer-linked oil products vessel was struck in the northern Indian Ocean, Zodiac Maritime, manager firm for the vessel stated. Early Saturday morning, the firm scrambled to divert route for all its 136 other oil tankers and cargo ships to Oman rather than their stated destination of Fujairah, changing course hours after the crew was killed en route to Fujairah. While Mercer Street was managed by the Israeli billionaire Ofer, the vessel was owned by Japan.

In a statement obtained by FT, the world’s largest maritime security firm Ambrey Ltd based out of the UK confirmed the incident, stating that a maritime security guard from its team was “tragically killed in a security incident,” although it did not elaborate on the circumstances behind the attack. At least three eyewitnesses confirmed that it was a drone attack, while a US naval forces official was reported saying that it appears the oil tanker was attacked by a one-way UAV explosive drone, implying that it was basically loaded with the explosives, flew onto the target and blasted on maintaining close contact.

The official, on condition of anonymity, further elaborated that there were signs that the attack may have come from Iran and it appears that the so-called “suicide drone” was deployed for the attack. This raises speculation that a government or a militia group was behind it.

Israel blamed Iran for the brutal assault on the Israel-operated oil tanker. An Israeli security official spoke on condition of anonymity with the staff of The Associated Press, saying that the attack was perhaps the retaliatory exchange, citing similar such incidences in the past during the shadow war between Israel and Iran. Another Iranian official told Hebrew Channels 12 and 13 that the Romanian fatality was the vessel’s captain, while the British national was a security guard.

"With profound sadness, we understand the incident onboard the M/T Mercer Street on July 29 has resulted in the deaths of two crew members on board: a Romanian national and a UK national," the ship’s UK-based owner, Zodiac Maritime, said Friday. Furthermore, it informed, “Mercer Street tanker was now being shadowed by a US naval escort” but was sailing “under the control of her crew and under her own power at 14 knots to a safe location”. “We continue to work closely with the UKMTO and other relevant authorities,” Zodiac Maritime said.

Our statement on the situation involving the M/T Mercer Street: — Zodiac Maritime (@Zodiac_Maritime) July 30, 2021

According to Satellite tracking data, the Israeli linked vessel had been transiting routes between east Africa and the oil hub of Fujairah in the UAE in recent months. But the recent attack and the death of two European crew reveal the dangers and the escalation of the risks to the global vessels traversing the passage, where roughly the third of the world’s oil supply pass.

Israel FM calls for 'harsh response' to attack

"Iran is not just an Israeli problem but an exporter of terrorism that harms us all. The world must not be silent," Israeli Foreign MinisterYair Lapid said, adding that he told his British counterpart, Dominic Raab, that a "harsh response" was warranted for the attack on Mercer Street.

The Liberian vessel was travelling from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates when it was targeted, the vessel had no cargos, sources told the British press. The vessel was sailing in the northeast of the Omani island of Masirah, approximately 300 kilometres southeast of Oman's capital, Muscat when the drone attack happened, British Authorities reportedly said.

British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) that operates under the Ministry of Defence said in a brief statement that an investigation was underway. Earlier an initial statement from British officials had suspected a piracy attack, which was later ruled out. The attack comes as US, Iran negotiations for the revival of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal are underway.