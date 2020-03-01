The Debate
UK Health Officials Step Up Coronavirus Precautions, May Register Retired Doctors

Rest of the World News

Health minister of UK, Matt Hancock reportedly said on March 1 that UK is planning to heighten its precautionary measures amid the global Coronavirus outbreak.

UK

The Health Minister of UK Matt Hancock reportedly said on March 1 that the UK was planning to heighten its precautionary measures amid the global Coronavirus outbreak before it gets worse. Hancock described the outbreak as a “very, very significant challenge”, according to the international media reports. As per the reports, a meeting is expected to take place on Monday by the government's emergency response committee and it will be chaired by British PM Boris Johnson. The move signifies stepping up Britain's preparations for the deadly outbreak which originated in China and has claimed more than 3000 lives worldwide. 

Britain has 23 confirmed cases

Hancock told British media that they have their own strategy to contain the spread of the virus which is a challenging task. He added that the UK Health Ministry is making plans in case the situation gets worse. According to reports, if the government finds the virus spreading rapidly, it has decided to let retired health workers register to work again and it will encourage people to work at home.

Britain currently has 23 confirmed Coronavirus cases, as per reports. While addressing the media, Hancock also said that a visit to a British hospital had left him “100 per cent confident in its medical resilience”. As per reports, the UK government will launch a new public information campaign this week, which will encourage people to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds. 

China confirms 577 new cases

On the other hand, China's health authorities have reportedly confirmed 577 new cases of the novel Coronavirus. The number of fatalities stood at 35, dipping from 47 reported the previous day. The total death toll in mainland China currently stands at 2,870, as per reports.

At least 34 fatalities were reported in Hubei province, where COVID-19 first originated. The province detected the new cases within 24 hours, the National Health Commission of China said in media reports. China had earlier described the situation regarding the pathogen outbreak as "still grim and complex" as the disease spread globally raising international concerns.

(With Agency Inputs)

