UK Soldier, 2 Americans Killed After 15 Small Rockets Hit Iraqi Base

Multiple rockets struck an Iraqi base on March 12 where the United States and coalition troops are stationed and a probe into the incident is under way, a senior official from the administration of US President Donald Trump reportedly said. The official reportedly said that they are closely monitoring the situation at Camp Taji.

15 small rockets hit the base

International media citing official sources reportedly said that one US soldier, one British soldier, and a US contractor were among the three who were killed in the rocket attack. However, the reports have not been confirmed yet. A US military spokesman in Iraq, Colonel Myles Caggins, said on Twitter that more than 15 small rockets had hit the base without adding further details.

An American official on the condition of anonymity said that more information would be provided later in an official announcement. According to the reports, there was no initial comment from Washington or London on those killed, nor was there an immediate claim of responsibility.

