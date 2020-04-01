UK: Zookeepers Self-isolate In Park To Look After Animals During COVID-19 Lockdown

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Paradise Park employees Izzy Wheatley, Sarah-Jane Jelbert, Emily Foden and Layla Richardson decided to move into the zoo for at least three months. The employees decided to isolate themselves in the park located in the United Kingdom so that they can care for the animals in the park during the COVID-19 lockdown.

'Move-in at the park'

According to a Facebook post that was uploaded by the park recently, the three employees have decided to leave their families, some of which are also following 12-week isolation periods so that they could stay in the park and care for the animal's since the coronavirus shutdown caused the park to close down as well.

According to the post, the three zookeepers inside the park will be assisted by other zookeepers on a daily basis as much as possible. All of the zoo's staff will be following all the relevant guidelines. According to reports, the Paradise zoo is home to 1,200 birds and mammals.

Take a look at the post from the park below.

Lifting up people's moods

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, in which an unprecedented number of people are under lockdown, an Australian zoo is trying to lift their moods. The Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo have started live streaming services so that large amounts of people can watch their favourite animals in the zoo, from the comfort of their home.

According to the Melbourne zoo website, the zoo staff has set up live streaming at their zoo so people can enjoy animals at home. The website added that they had set up a few live streams at the Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo. The zoo authorities also said that if those who tuned in could not see the animals it was because the animals occupy an area that is much larger than the area that can be covered by the cameras and therefore people will have to keep tuning in for a chance to spot them.

(Image Credit Paradise Park/Facebook)