Australian Zoo Starts Live Streaming Its Animals To Cheer People Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, in which an unprecedented number of people are under lockdown, an Australian zoo is trying to lift their moods. The Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo have started live streaming services so that large amounts of people can watch their favourite animals in the zoo, from the comfort of their home.

Lifting up people's moods

According to the Melbourne zoo website, the zoo staff have set up live streaming at their zoo so people can enjoy animals at home. The website added that they had set up a few live streams at the Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo. The zoo authorities also said that if those who tuned in could not see the animals it was because the animals occupy an area that is much larger than the area that can be covered by the cameras and therefore people will have to keep tuning in for a chance to spot them.

Northern Lights via Live-stream

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, while a trip to see the Northern Lights is out of the question, one can still check out the incredible sights from the comfort of their home. According to reports, the Churchill Northern Studies Centre in Manitoba, Canada, has set up a live stream that allows us to see the incredible Northern Lights, even if we can’t be there.

The Northern lights can be seen through a feed via Explore.org and Polar Bears International. According to the Explore.org website, the camera being used for the live stream is located at the Churchill Northern Studies Centre in Churchill, Manitoba, directly underneath the aurora oval which is according to the website one of the best places to watch the aurora borealis, the spectacular atmospheric phenomenon better known as the Northern Lights.

As per reports, the Northern Lights display occurs year-round but is best observed during the winter when the Artic is dark for most of the day and the skies remain clear. The website further explains that the Northern Lights are a common name for the aurora borealis that occurs when the Earth’s magnetic fields interact with charged particles from the sun.

